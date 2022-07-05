IMPACT X Division Title Defense Announced For Thursday's Episode

IMPACT Wrestling has set a new match for Thursday's episode on AXS TV that will feature "Speedball" Mike Bailey defending his IMPACT X Division Championship against the debuting Alan Angels. Angels recently departed AEW following his contract expiring, he was a part of the Dark Order.
The match joins the previously announced Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel and Mia Yim going up against Deonna Purrazzo. Check out the official announcement below from Twitter:
.@SpeedballBailey defends his X Division Championship against @Alan_V_Angels who makes his @IMPACTWRESTLING debut THIS Thursday at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/2GCWrKOpIO— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 5, 2022
