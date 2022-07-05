WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT X Division Title Defense Announced For Thursday's Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has set a new match for Thursday's episode on AXS TV that will feature "Speedball" Mike Bailey defending his IMPACT X Division Championship against the debuting Alan Angels. Angels recently departed AEW following his contract expiring, he was a part of the Dark Order.

The match joins the previously announced Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel and Mia Yim going up against Deonna Purrazzo. Check out the official announcement below from Twitter:


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #mike bailey #alan angels

