Liv Morgan Cashes in MITB on Ronda Rousey, Wins SmackDown Women's Championship!

At tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Later on in the evening, after Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya Neidhart, Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and defeated the UFC Hall of Famer to capture her first Women's Championship in WWE!

Match results, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya

It's co-main event time, wrestling fans!

The video package airs now to catch those up on the rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Natalya, showing the events that led to this championship contest between friends-turned-enemies here at WWE Money In The Bank.

We return live inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. where Natalya's theme hits and the longtime women's wrestling veteran makes her way down to the ring.

The Guinness Book of World Records holder in multiple WWE-related categories settles inside the squared circle as her entrance music dies down.

Now the iconic Joan Jett tune brings out the reigning, defending SmackDown Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey for her latest title defense.

The theme for the women's MMA pioneer cuts off and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Early on we see a slower-paced start from these two, with the more experienced Natalya controlling the action and the pace early on.

She's also controlling the off-mic verbal exchanges between these two as the action unfolds, with colorful four-letter words being audibly picked up on the broadcast everytime Nattie has Rousey down and/or lands a shot of significance.

"You like that, b*tch?!" and things of this nature can clearly be overheard as Natalya controls the early offensive action in this SmackDown Women's Championship bout.

Now we see Rousey start to fight from underneath back into competitive form. She eventually takes over and starts dishing out the punishment to Nattie, and getting some receipts on some of the colorful language that was used as insult to injury all-the-while, as she shouts a couple of vulgar words and phrases at Nattie after delivering some punishment to her intense rival.

Eventually we see Rousey get Nattie out of here, securing the victory to successfully retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. She appears to be in rough shape after this title defense, as she has a very visible limp with one of her legs bothering her after a sharpshooter from Nattie.

Winner and STILL SmackDown Women's Champion: Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. "2022 Ms. Money In The Bank" Liv Morgan

As she is hobbling around the ring, we hear the familiar sounds of Liv Morgan's theme music hit the house speakers inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The next thing we hear is an enormous reaction from the thousands of members of the WWE Universe in attendance tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada as they realize it is, in fact, "2022 Ms. Money In The Bank" herself -- with her Money In The Bank Briefcase in-hand.

Morgan cashes in the briefcase that she won just a couple of hours ago in the opening Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match that started off the 13th annual WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view earlier this evening.

The referee takes the briefcase handed to him by Morgan and now signals for the bell. We hear the bell sound, followed by another roar from the fans in attendance.

It's on, folks!

Ronda Rousey has a look of utter disbelief on her face now as she must compose herself and attempt to fight off a second legitimate title challenger, in back-to-back fashion, with one leg.

We see Rousey end up securing her ankle lock submission on Morgan and it starts to look like Liv made an unbelievably big rookie-level mistake.

But then it happened.

Morgan reaches behind her and gets in a shot at the seemingly injured bum wheel of the champion, which results in her being freed from her ankle lock-grasp. Seconds later, she locks in an ankle lock of her own and picks up the victory.

Folks, we have ourselves a new SmackDown Women's Champion -- and her name is Liv Morgan. She and Rousey go face-to-face after the match, and "Rowdy" Ronda ends up nodding in approval, acknowledging that Liv Morgan only did what was the intelligent thing to do from someone in her position.

Winner and NEW SmackDown Women's Champion: Liv Morgan