WWE Money in the Bank Live Results (July 2, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Now we hear the ring announcer begin the formal introduction for tonight's opening contest -- which will be the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme song. "Big Time Becks" makes her way out to get the 13th annual WWE Money In The Bank PPV off in a big-time way with one of the big-time matches getting the big-time opening match treatment to set the tone for tonight's show.

Lynch settles in the ring and then after her, we see the ring entrances of Asuka, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi and Alexa Bliss.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this highly-anticipated Women's MITB Ladder Match.

After some initial action that sees all seven competitors in this Women's MITB ladder match duking it out with each other, we start to see various pairings splinter off and find some personal real estate to get some work done in various spots of the ring and ringside area.

In the ring, we see Rodriguez introduce a ladder, hoisting it up over her head with such impressive-looking ease that even the commentators can't help but Lynch and Morgan try and gang up in two-on-one fashion against the bigger, stronger Rodriguez.

This ends up backfiring on the duo, as Rodriguez ends up connecting with a double suplex, taking both ladies up-and-over before dumping them down below on a solid ladder.

The two roll out to the floor at ringside as the fans in the arena nearly blow the roof off the joint with a loud pop. The atmosphere continues to be electrifying as other members of the match start hitting high spots one-after-the-other to keep the action fast-paced and exciting from spot-to-spot.

Additional ladders now enter the mix and we see some more high spots from others in the match, including a big one from Shotzi that pops the crowd once again.

Lynch starts to go on a fired up offensive spree that nearly sees her climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase, only to be stopped at the last moment.

Others start taking turns as the lone person standing, and while the rest of the participants are down and out, we see each of them try and make the climb in hopes of securing the victory, only for each time to see something go wrong at the very last second.

Out on the floor at ringside, Rodriguez starts setting up an elaborate horizontal ladder bridge and stack-job with one laying across the ringside barricade and ring apron, while another is set up vertically near the ring steps a couple of feet away.

Before Rodriguez can do anything with this violent-looking set up, we see Asuka lock her up in a flying arm-bar out of nowhere. She cranks back on the limb with all she's got, however Rodriguez ends up finding her way out. She looks to hoist her up in the power-bomb position for what looks to be an attempt at a power bomb onto the aforementioned ladder bridge.

Instead, over comes Becky Lynch, who bounces Rodriguez and Asuka's respective domes off the steel ladder bridge. This leaves them laid out on top of said-ladder bridge. As the commentators then point out and the camera lens captures beautifully -- you can literally see the light bulb go off inside the head of "Big Time Becks" as she looks over at the vertically set up ladder near the steel ring steps.

She heads over and begins climbing. She leaps off seconds later, soaring through the air and connecting with a leg drop that crushes Asuka and sends her crashing and burning off the ladder bridge onto the floor at ringside. The action resumes inside the ring, with Shotzi and three others half-way up two side-by-side ladders set up under the Money In The Bank Briefcase in the middle of the ring.

We see Liv Morgan end up knocking over one of the ladders and taking out anyone in the ring. She then ascends the ladder and retrieves the MITB Briefcase to pick up the victory. With the win, she secures a future women's championship opportunity at some point within the next 365-days. As Liv Morgan celebrates the big win inside the ring, we see -- and more importantly very clearly hear -- Becky Lynch throwing a hissy fit for the ages on the floor at ringside after realizing that the match is over.

Winner and Ms. Money In The Bank 2022: Liv Morgan

WWE United States Championship

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

After the Cody Rhodes video package that aired during the Kickoff Show earlier this evening airs once again, we switch gears and the pre-match video package for our first championship contest of the evening airs. Up next is the WWE United States Championship showdown between Theory and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.