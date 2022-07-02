WATCH: WWE Airs a Creepy and Mysterious Vignette During Money in the Bank

During tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE aired a rather interesting vignette, seemingly indicating the debut of a new Superstar, or possibly the return of a familiar face.
Watch the video and tell us who you think this mysterious figure might be!
👀#MITB pic.twitter.com/oskbb7cVA8— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
⚡ WWE Money in the Bank Live Results (July 2, 2022)
