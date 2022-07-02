Bobby Lashley Defeats Austin Theory for U.S. Championship at Money in the Bank

In the second match of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Match results, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE United States Championship

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

After the Cody Rhodes video package that aired during the Kickoff Show earlier this evening airs once again, we switch gears and the pre-match video package for our first championship contest of the evening airs. Up next is the WWE United States Championship showdown between Theory and Bobby Lashley.

The theme for the reigning, defending WWE U.S. Champion hits and out comes the youngest U.S. champ in WWE history, Theory, for his scheduled defense against "The All Mighty" one himself. Theory settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune of the former WWE Champion "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. The veteran WWE Superstar makes his trademark entrance to the ring as the fans in Las Vegas show him love. He settles in the squared circle and his music cuts off.

We hear the bell sound and this, our first championship contest of the evening, is now officially off-and-running. We see Theory attempt to avoid the onslaught from Lashley early on, however he doesn't do such a great job in doing this, as Lashley bounces Theory's dome off the steel ring post in violent fashion.

An immediate replay is shown with the commentators stressing to the viewing audience at home to focus on the sickening audible sound that occurs when Theory's skull bounces off the steel with the force of "The All Mighty" behind it.

Theory eventually recovers and now he starts to take over on offense, shifting the control into his favor for the first time in the match. The U.S. Champion taunts and talks trash to Lashley as he delivers punishment to his bigger, stronger opponent.

This lasts longer than one might imagine, as the youngest U.S. Champion in WWE history settles in and gets comfortable in the offensive driver's seat.

He takes it to Lashley with a vast offensive arsenal, all-the-while Corey Graves on commentary comes off like a paid cheerleader for the heel title-holder.

Lashley finally sees an opening and begins to capitalize. He shifts the offensive momentum back into his favor. This doesn't last for long, however, as Theory uses some heel tactics to quickly take right back over.

He even looks to try and take out Lashley with his own move for the win, but this backfires and Lashley seizes another opening, slapping on his Hurt Lock submission finisher and forcing the tapout for the victory.

We have ourselves a new WWE United States Champion, folks.

And by the way, he's a bloody-as-hell new U.S. title holder, as the commentary team points out on the broadcast.

Lashley celebrates with his newly won U.S. title on the ropes in the corner, where the camera gets some nice, tight close-up shots to show just how bad his bloody grill is looking after hearing the commentators sell this fact big-time.

Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: Bobby Lashley