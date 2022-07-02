WWE SmackDown Viewership Down Slightly For Money In The Bank Go-Home Show

The preliminary numbers for the July 1 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX are in.
The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 2.041 million viewers, which was down from the 2.12 million viewers the show drew the week previous, according to SpoilerTV. The first hour deliverted 2.016 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.066 million viewers.
The blue brand scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
The final numbers will be released next week.
