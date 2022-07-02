WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE SmackDown Viewership Down Slightly For Money In The Bank Go-Home Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

WWE SmackDown Viewership Down Slightly For Money In The Bank Go-Home Show

The preliminary numbers for the July 1 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX are in.

The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 2.041 million viewers, which was down from the 2.12 million viewers the show drew the week previous, according to SpoilerTV. The first hour deliverted 2.016 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.066 million viewers.

The blue brand scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

The final numbers will be released next week.

Read more WWE news:

Kurt Angle On John Cena's WWE Debut: "I Could Have Had A Match With A Broomstick."

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by TVInsider, where he got to weigh in on the 20 year anniversary of John Cena's career--- which started [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 29, 2022 06:36AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77207/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π