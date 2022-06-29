Kurt Angle On John Cena's WWE Debut: "I Could Have Had A Match With A Broomstick."

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by TVInsider, where he got to weigh in on the 20 year anniversary of John Cena's career--- which started with John Cena confronting him in an open challenge on SmackDown.

"I liked what they had him do. I thought his response to me and the whole 'Ruthless Aggression' response was perfect. He had that written all over him. It was a good idea for them to basically start that whole era with John Cena. I remember him saying those two words and slapping me in the face like he wasn’t scared of anybody. I think that gave him a lot of traction to become a bigger superstar. I could have a match with a broomstick. That was what a lot of the wrestlers would say about me. I guess they knew Cena would have a guaranteed great match with me because it was me. Cena did step up. There was a point in time in that match where I kept on him. I stayed with him. I wanted to test him to see if he had the conditioning to stay with me. And he did. He kept up with me the whole time. We went hard for 12 minutes. We didn’t have any pause. It was high throttle the whole time. He proved to me he was a very well-conditioned athlete."

