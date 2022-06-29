Kurt Angle Feels He Deserves More Retroactive Recognition From WWE

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kurt Angle was asked why WWE doesn't give him the legend treatment he deserves.

“No I don’t [get the recognition he deserves], but there’s a reason for that. I left the company high and dry in 2006, and didn’t come back for 11 years. When you leave a company like that, and they wanted me to stay, you’re going to pay the price eventually.”

On his TNA run:

“So, I was in TNA longer than I was in WWE. I think that that has a bearing on it as well. So, I feel like even though I’m a WWE product, it’s where I started, it’s where I ended, I think the WWE looks at me as a TNA product. And I think that’s the reason why.”

On his first two world titles: