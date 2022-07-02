WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Bruce Prichard Spotted With Arm Brace Following Recent Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

Interim WWE Head of Talent Relations Bruce Prichard has been spotted wearing an arm brace following the recent revelation that he would need surgery for a torn rotator cuff.

Prichard was seen wearing the brace during a video of Logan Paul’s WWE contract signing. Before meeting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Paul spoke with Prichard who told him he would be left in good hands, Logan joked "hopefully not yours" referencing Prichard’s injured arm.

Check out the video below:

