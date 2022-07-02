📺 WATCH: Bruce Prichard Spotted With Arm Brace Following Recent Surgery

Interim WWE Head of Talent Relations Bruce Prichard has been spotted wearing an arm brace following the recent revelation that he would need surgery for a torn rotator cuff.
Prichard was seen wearing the brace during a video of Logan Paul’s WWE contract signing. Before meeting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Paul spoke with Prichard who told him he would be left in good hands, Logan joked "hopefully not yours" referencing Prichard’s injured arm.
Check out the video below:
