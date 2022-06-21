Bruce Prichard Named Interim Senior Vice President Of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis Placed On "Administrative Leave"

As many fans who have been keeping up with the chaos in WWE are aware, Stephanie McMahon is currently serving as the Interim CEO of WWE following Vince McMahon stepping down as Chairman & CEO of the company due to his ongoing allegations.

In addition to that change, WWE has also appointed Bruce Prichard as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations while the regular Senior V.P. of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, is being investigated as part of the scandal.

Prichard was already serving as the Senior Vice President of the company, as well as the Executive Producer of WWE Monday Night RAW and WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE issued a memo to talent on Monday night after RAW went off the air to announce Prichard's temporary role change. The memo also reportedly informed the roster that "pending the conclusion of the Board of Directors' internal investigation," Laurinaitis has been placed on "administrative leave."

Laurinaitis was not at this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown, nor was he backstage at the Pinnacle Bank Arena for Monday Night Raw this week in Lincoln, Nebraska.