A THIRD Law Firm Is Now Investigating WWE

A THIRD law firm has announced they are investigating WWE.
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announced today via a press release that they are investigating WWE for violations of the securities laws on behalf of WWE investors.
Shareholders who have been affected by these claims have been asked by the firm if they want to participate in a class-action lawsuit and to contact the law firm.
⚡ WWE Dealing With Another Legal Investigation
WWE is dealing with yet another legal investigation. The Schall Law Firm, a “national shareholder rights litigation firm,” anno [...]— Guy Incognito Jun 20, 2022 03:02PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com