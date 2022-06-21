WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A THIRD Law Firm Is Now Investigating WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 21, 2022

A THIRD law firm has announced they are investigating WWE.

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announced today via a press release that they are investigating WWE for violations of the securities laws on behalf of WWE investors.

Shareholders who have been affected by these claims have been asked by the firm if they want to participate in a class-action lawsuit and to contact the law firm.

WWE Dealing With Another Legal Investigation

Source: wrestlingnews.co
