WWE Dealing With Another Legal Investigation

WWE is dealing with yet another legal investigation.

The Schall Law Firm, a “national shareholder rights litigation firm,” announced today that they are investigating WWE for “violations of the securities laws” on behalf of WWE investors. The investigation is focused on “whether WWE issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.”

The Schall Law Firm's investigation mentioned the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon and WWE. The law firm also mentioned other nondisclosure agreements that involve McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, as well as the Special Committee of the WWE Board investigation into the misconduct allegations.

Shareholders who have been victimized by the situation have been asked if they want to participate in a class-action lawsuit and to contact the law firm. This comes after Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP announced they are investigating to find out if WWE directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties.

They are also investigating if WWE and their shareholders suffered damages because of a possible breach.