WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Hardy Pleads Not Guilty In DUI Charge

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 30, 2022

Jeff Hardy Pleads Not Guilty In DUI Charge

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy is pleading not guilty to his DUI charge.

The report reads:

“Court records indicate that Jeff Hardy filed a written plea of not guilty in regard to his DUI arrest in Florida earlier this month. The plea was filed on 6/28.

Jeff Hardy is slated for arraignment on 7/5 at 2:30 PM in regard to his DUI arrest on 6/13.”

Jeff Hardy Is "So Remorseful, So Embarassed" According To Matt Hardy

During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt spoke about Jeff Hardy's recent batch of issues. “A lot of people [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 17, 2022 06:34PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #aew #jeff hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77179/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π