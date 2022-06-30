Jeff Hardy Pleads Not Guilty In DUI Charge

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy is pleading not guilty to his DUI charge.
The report reads:
“Court records indicate that Jeff Hardy filed a written plea of not guilty in regard to his DUI arrest in Florida earlier this month. The plea was filed on 6/28.
Jeff Hardy is slated for arraignment on 7/5 at 2:30 PM in regard to his DUI arrest on 6/13.”
⚡ Jeff Hardy Is "So Remorseful, So Embarassed" According To Matt Hardy
During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt spoke about Jeff Hardy's recent batch of issues. “A lot of people [...]— Guy Incognito Jun 17, 2022 06:34PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com