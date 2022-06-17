Jeff Hardy Is "So Remorseful, So Embarassed" According To Matt Hardy

During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt spoke about Jeff Hardy's recent batch of issues.

“A lot of people know our history and I feel like some of Jeff’s issues probably come from our mother dying when he was so, so, so young. I know that was always an issue that he carried with him deeply...

“After speaking to Jeff the last couple of days, he is just so remorseful, so embarrassed. He, like, hates himself and I think that’s part of it too. He has to know, obviously, what he did was atrocious and terrible, terrible decision-making but then also he has to know that people love him. It’s very important and... at the end of the day, it all comes down to the individual. You have to keep yourself in check, you have to be on top of yourself, you are the only person that can really ensure you’re not going to go awry or go in a bad direction whether it’s because of mental issues or because of addiction issues.”