WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Booker T Questions Why Jeff Hardy Was Going In For A Brain Scan Two Days Before Scheduled Ladder Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 16, 2022

Booker T Questions Why Jeff Hardy Was Going In For A Brain Scan Two Days Before Scheduled Ladder Match

Booker T had some comments to make about the ongoing Jeff Hardy incident on the latest episode of Hall of Fame, which you can read below.

“Do not abandon Jeff Hardy. This is not the time to abandon Jeff Hardy, it really isn’t. This is the time to really rally behind Jeff Hardy to be the Jeff that we all know and love more than anything.”

“To see him get pulled over and the police asked him, you know, where he’s on his way to and he said he had a ‘Doctor’s appointment for a brain scan.’ I’m like, what the hell? You know what I mean? He’s got a ladder match two days after this, and he’s got a doctor’s appointment for a brain scan?”

📺 WATCH: Jeff Hardy Arrest Footage Released, New Court Date Set

Jeff Hardy has a court date set. This comes from the Volusia County Clerk. Jeff Hardy's new court date is set for July 5th at 2:30PM EST. H [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 14, 2022 06:16PM
Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #jeff hardy #booker t

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76976/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π