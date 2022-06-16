Booker T Questions Why Jeff Hardy Was Going In For A Brain Scan Two Days Before Scheduled Ladder Match

Booker T had some comments to make about the ongoing Jeff Hardy incident on the latest episode of Hall of Fame, which you can read below.
“Do not abandon Jeff Hardy. This is not the time to abandon Jeff Hardy, it really isn’t. This is the time to really rally behind Jeff Hardy to be the Jeff that we all know and love more than anything.”
“To see him get pulled over and the police asked him, you know, where he’s on his way to and he said he had a ‘Doctor’s appointment for a brain scan.’ I’m like, what the hell? You know what I mean? He’s got a ladder match two days after this, and he’s got a doctor’s appointment for a brain scan?”
Jeff Hardy Arrest Footage Released, New Court Date Set
Jeff Hardy has a court date set. This comes from the Volusia County Clerk. Jeff Hardy's new court date is set for July 5th at 2:30PM EST.
