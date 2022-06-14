📺 WATCH: Jeff Hardy Arrest Footage Released, New Court Date Set

Jeff Hardy has a court date set.

This comes from the Volusia County Clerk. Jeff Hardy's new court date is set for July 5th at 2:30PM EST. Hardy was originally set to appear in court on 6/14, but the appearance was canceled for unknown reasons.

Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida, and booked on June 13th at 12:45. According to the report, he was driving with a suspended/revoked license and was driving under the influence, marking his third offense within 10 years.

Information obtained from the arrest report states that Hardy was arrested and blew a .294. It indicates that Hardy was driving under the speed limit and weaving across lanes. When the officer attempted to pull over Jeff, who struggled to pull over. The officer claimed that he went to the passenger side, and Jeff was barely responsive. Then Hardy struggled to get the car in park, which led to it rolling forward, which is when the call was made to arrest him.