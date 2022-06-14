WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📺 WATCH: Jeff Hardy Arrest Footage Released, New Court Date Set

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 14, 2022

📺 WATCH: Jeff Hardy Arrest Footage Released, New Court Date Set

Jeff Hardy has a court date set.

This comes from the Volusia County Clerk. Jeff Hardy's new court date is set for July 5th at 2:30PM EST. Hardy was originally set to appear in court on 6/14, but the appearance was canceled for unknown reasons.

Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida, and booked on June 13th at 12:45. According to the report, he was driving with a suspended/revoked license and was driving under the influence, marking his third offense within 10 years.

Information obtained from the arrest report states that Hardy was arrested and blew a .294. It indicates that Hardy was driving under the speed limit and weaving across lanes. When the officer attempted to pull over Jeff, who struggled to pull over. The officer claimed that he went to the passenger side, and Jeff was barely responsive. Then Hardy struggled to get the car in park, which led to it rolling forward, which is when the call was made to arrest him.

To keep up with the Jeff Hardy headlines, follow his tag on WNS.
Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #jeff hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76911/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π