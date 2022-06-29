WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sting Says He's Grateful For Level Of Respect AEW Roster Has For Veterans

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 29, 2022

Sting was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he was asked if he saw any similarities between WCW and AEW.

“Of course, this is wrestling, it’s going to be reminiscent of those old days for sure, but it is completely different and new, a whole new generation of wrestlers. I could be dad to more than half the guys here, maybe even granddad. I’m grateful that they have the level of respect that they have for their elders and somebody like me who is trying to come back and play in the game a little while longer.”

On what brought him to AEW:

“Love of (the) game and a phone call. You have to have love of (the) game, of course, but Tony Khan called me and asked me if I wanted to come back and play for a little while longer and I said, ‘Alright, let me try this out,’ and here I am.”

