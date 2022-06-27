Sting Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sting was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he was asked to give his personal pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.
“I’m not going to put myself in there. Obviously you have to have Hulk Hogan in there, you have to have Ric Flair in there. I think you’ve got to have The Rock in there. And Stone Cold [Steve Austin].”