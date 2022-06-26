Jungle Boy is injured, following Jurassic Express’ AEW World Tag Team Championship loss to the Young Bucks in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.
It is being claimed by Dave Meltzer that the injury is to the shoulder. Meltzer noted that he doesn’t have confirmation on whether the injury happened during the ladder match, though he noted it “would make sense.”
There is no word on how severe the injury is or how long Jungle Boy might be out of action.
⚡ Road Dogg Doesn't Think Jurassic Express Should Be AEW Tag Team Champions
On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg gave his opinion that the AEW Tag Team Championships should be held by a [...]— Guy Incognito Jun 10, 2022 04:49PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com