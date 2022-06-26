Jungle Boy is injured, following Jurassic Express’ AEW World Tag Team Championship loss to the Young Bucks in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.

It is being claimed by Dave Meltzer that the injury is to the shoulder. Meltzer noted that he doesn’t have confirmation on whether the injury happened during the ladder match, though he noted it “would make sense.”

There is no word on how severe the injury is or how long Jungle Boy might be out of action.