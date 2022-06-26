WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jungle Boy Is Injured

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 26, 2022

Jungle Boy Is Injured

Jungle Boy is injured, following Jurassic Express’ AEW World Tag Team Championship loss to the Young Bucks in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.

It is being claimed by Dave Meltzer that the injury is to the shoulder. Meltzer noted that he doesn’t have confirmation on whether the injury happened during the ladder match, though he noted it “would make sense.”

There is no word on how severe the injury is or how long Jungle Boy might be out of action.

Road Dogg Doesn't Think Jurassic Express Should Be AEW Tag Team Champions

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg gave his opinion that the AEW Tag Team Championships should be held by a [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 10, 2022 04:49PM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #jungle boy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77121/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π