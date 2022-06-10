Road Dogg Doesn't Think Jurassic Express Should Be AEW Tag Team Champions

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg gave his opinion that the AEW Tag Team Championships should be held by a team that isn't Jurassic Express.
“AEWs got a great tag division. I don’t think they have their tag titles on the right people right now but that’s just my opinion. I know the fans might argue differently but I just think they’ve got some really good teams.
Road Dogg continued.
“If you’re going to use Moxley and Bryan Danielson as a tag team, if you don’t put the tag titles on them, I don’t know what you’re doing. I think you put it on them and then you give back to some new younger team by getting them the carrot of beating that Combat Club.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com