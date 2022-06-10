WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Road Dogg Doesn't Think Jurassic Express Should Be AEW Tag Team Champions

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 10, 2022

Road Dogg Doesn't Think Jurassic Express Should Be AEW Tag Team Champions

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg gave his opinion that the AEW Tag Team Championships should be held by a team that isn't Jurassic Express.

“AEWs got a great tag division. I don’t think they have their tag titles on the right people right now but that’s just my opinion. I know the fans might argue differently but I just think they’ve got some really good teams.

Road Dogg continued.

“If you’re going to use Moxley and Bryan Danielson as a tag team, if you don’t put the tag titles on them, I don’t know what you’re doing. I think you put it on them and then you give back to some new younger team by getting them the carrot of beating that Combat Club.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #road dogg #jungle boy #luchasaurus #christian cage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76812/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π