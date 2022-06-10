Road Dogg Doesn't Think Jurassic Express Should Be AEW Tag Team Champions

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg gave his opinion that the AEW Tag Team Championships should be held by a team that isn't Jurassic Express.

“AEWs got a great tag division. I don’t think they have their tag titles on the right people right now but that’s just my opinion. I know the fans might argue differently but I just think they’ve got some really good teams.

Road Dogg continued.