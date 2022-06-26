Lio Rush Wants Fans To Understand Why Wrestlers Need Breaks Sometimes

Lio Rush recently spoke with Fightful, where he got a chance to talk about fans not always understanding when wrestlers need a break:

"I think it is called into question. Which is, I guess, understandable as a fan. But at the same time I feel like a lot of fans are so used to just seeing us do what we do that they forget that it’s so much of a strain on your body and your mental. We’re humans. We’re human beings. At the end of the day sometimes we need breaks and if we’re fortunate enough to be able to take those breaks, I think we should. I’ve never been shy to walk away when I feel it’s necessary to walk away. But yeah, I’ve seen some things said in the past about ‘his heart’ or ‘its frustrating being a Lio Rush fan’ and to that I just say, ‘Well, then you’re not really a fan. You’re not a fan of me if you feel it’s frustrating.’ I feel like if you’re truly a fan of me, you’ll understand and be accepting of the things I need to do in order to continue to do what I love to do. If I feel like I need to step away in order to comeback, then that’s what I have to do. I’m not bothered by it, though. I get it. With social media being a thing and being involved and such a thing and having the wrestlers lives be right there in front of you 24/7, but at the same time it’s okay. It’s alright. There’s plenty of wrestlers out here. I do a dropkick, the next person does a dropkick. I’m sorry if mine is better and you miss it everyday, but I’ll be back. I promise."