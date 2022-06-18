Lio Rush Hasn't Ruled Out Possible AEW Return Down The Road

Lio Rush was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where he was asked what he thinks the possibility of an AEW return in the future is.

“I don’t think anything is ever closed. Nothing is ever closed, nothing. You know, I feel like I’ve made the best of the opportunity that was presented while staying true to myself and that’s honestly what’s most important to me. That’s what’s most important to me, you know? I can’t hop on a plane and go all over the country and not be myself. I can’t live this kind of double personality lifestyle. I don’t have the energy for it anymore, you know what I mean? There’s things in my life that mean a little more to me that’s closer to the surface than, you know, doing something that I don’t feel comfortable with for a paycheck. That’s one bag out of a million, you feel me? I’m not tripping over it but, I do think one day it’ll be inevitable. I think it’s inevitable for me to cross paths with Tony [Khan] again. I mean, look at what New Japan is doing with AEW right now, and even with my departure, there was no bad blood. I mean, the situation was what it was and we parted ways. But I don’t think that-that door is closed, at least from what I know. I don’t know how they feel on the other end and I’m not worried about how they feel on the other end. I’m doing me and when that time comes, it comes and if it doesn’t come, it’s not meant to be.”