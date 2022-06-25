Ric Flair Says Final Match Has To Be Better Than Any Of His Post-WrestleMania Retirement Matches

Ric Flair recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about what he wants out of his final match.

"It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Shawn Michaels. It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything. But it gave me a goal. I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against."