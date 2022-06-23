Update On Current Plans For Ric Flair's Final Wrestling Match

We have updated information on the final match of Ric Flair's career.

Fightful Select is reporting that the current plan for Flair’s final wrestling match is for it to be a tag team match. The original plan was to have Ric Flair and FTR face Ricky Steamboat and the Rock N’ Roll Express, but many things got in the way, including Steamboat turning down the offer. FTR also reportedly hadn't gained clearance from Tony Khan to participate as of this article.

The current Starrcast V match card is as follows: