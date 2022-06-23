WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Current Plans For Ric Flair's Final Wrestling Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 23, 2022

Update On Current Plans For Ric Flair's Final Wrestling Match

We have updated information on the final match of Ric Flair's career.

Fightful Select is reporting that the current plan for Flair’s final wrestling match is for it to be a tag team match. The original plan was to have Ric Flair and FTR face Ricky Steamboat and the Rock N’ Roll Express, but many things got in the way, including Steamboat turning down the offer. FTR also reportedly hadn't gained clearance from Tony Khan to participate as of this article.

The current Starrcast V match card is as follows:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Ric Flair vs. TBD

Source: 411mania.com
