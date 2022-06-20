WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rhea Ripley Not Medically Cleared for MITB, New Challenger for Raw Women's Title to be Determined

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 20, 2022

Rhea Ripley Not Medically Cleared for MITB, New Challenger for Raw Women's Title to be Determined

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Women's Champion Bianca Belair announced that Rhea Ripley will not be medically cleared to challenge her for the RAW Women's Title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

A new challenger will be determined in a Fatal Five-Way Match tonight.


Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #results #mitb #rhea ripley #bianca belair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77045/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π