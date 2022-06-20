Rhea Ripley Not Medically Cleared for MITB, New Challenger for Raw Women's Title to be Determined

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Women's Champion Bianca Belair announced that Rhea Ripley will not be medically cleared to challenge her for the RAW Women's Title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.
A new challenger will be determined in a Fatal Five-Way Match tonight.
BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE, @RheaRipley_WWE will NOT be medically cleared to compete at #MITB. pic.twitter.com/SRiOGD81ik— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
Who will earn the opportunity to challenge #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB?@WWEAsuka vs. @AlexaBliss_WWE vs. @YaOnlyLivvOnce vs. @CarmellaWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/fFCvIgXFQX— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
