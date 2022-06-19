WATCH: A.J. Styles Appears via the JumboTron at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling legend "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles made a special appearance at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view through, delivering a message to the IMPACT fans on the JumboTron in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of IMPACT Wrestling.
Check out what @AJStylesOrg had to say about being voted the most IMPACTful X Division wrestler of the past 20 years!#Slammiversary #IMPACT20 pic.twitter.com/8uIK0Dhhty— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
