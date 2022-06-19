WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WATCH: A.J. Styles Appears via the JumboTron at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 19, 2022

WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling legend "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles made a special appearance at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view through, delivering a message to the IMPACT fans on the JumboTron in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Live Results (June 19, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, courtesy of our friend Mike H [...]

— Caylon Knox Jun 19, 2022 08:33PM


