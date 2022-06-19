IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Live Results (June 19, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Digital Medial Championship Match: Rich Swann(c) vs Brian Myers

Myers hits a back suplex on the apron to gain the early advantage. Myers wears down Swann with a chin lock. Swann catches him in mid-air with a rolling clothesline to begin building momentum. Swann hits a series of kicks for two. Myers comes back with a spear for a near fall of his own. Myers spikes him with a DDT but it’s not enough to keep Swann down. Swann connects with the 450 Splash to retain the Digital Media Championship and reclaim physical possession of his title!

Your Winner and STILL Digital Media Champion, Rich Swann!

20th Anniversary Reverse Battle Royal Match: Johnny Swinger vs Zicky Dice vs Chris Bey vs David Young vs Shera vs Raj Singh vs Bhupinder Gujjar vs Shark Boy vs Crazzy Steve vs Shogun vs Aiden Prince vs Nate Webb vs Mike Jackson vs Steve Maclin vs Chase Stevens vs Slash

Competitors surround the ring as they try to fight their way inside. Chris Bey, Bhupinder Gujjar, Shera, Chase Stevens, Steve Maclin, Johnny Swinger, David Young and Shark Boy are the first eight to do so and will now compete in a traditional battle royal. Bey hits Maclin with the Art of Finesse, eliminating them both from the match. The final two competitors are Shark Boy and Johnny Swinger with the winner now being determined by pinfall or submission. Shark Boy hits the Chummer to win the the match and declare himself the victory of the Reverse Battle Royal!

Your Winner, Shark Boy!

X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin(c) vs Kenny King vs Andrew Everett vs Alex Zayne vs Mike Bailey vs Trey Miguel

Ace Austin’s X-Division Title is up for grabs in the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X! Miguel soars over the top rope, colliding with King on the outside. Austin hits a Fosbury Flop over the top rope to the floor. Everett hits a snap German suplex to Miguel on the apron. Everett takes out everyone with a springboard corkscrew. Bailey hits a modified Ultimo Weapon from the cables. There’s a huge Tower of Doom out of the corner as Miguel is the only one left standing. Miguel spikes Zayne with a super Canadian Destroyer from the top. Bailey and Austin scale the cables and exchange strikes near the title. Everett joins them but Bailey sends him crashing to the mat with a head scissors take-down. Bailey fights off Austin and unhooks the title to become the new X-Division Champion!

Your Winner and NEW X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey!

20th Anniversary Vignettes

Throughout the event, various vignettes play in which past, present (and future?) IMPACT stars remember TNA's humble beginnings, including hearing from "the Icon" Sting and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, amongst others. (Note: this author is not watching live to list all the superstars who recorded video tributes.)

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: the Influence(c) vs Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

The Influence are represented by Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie reunite to challenge The Influence for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles! Valkyrie hits a sliding German suplex on Dashwood. Rosemary goes for a spear on Dashwood but Rayne makes the save and drives her into the apron. Rayne and Dashwood trap Rosemary as they cut off the ring and prevent her from making the tag. Rosemary finally creates separation and makes the tag to Valkyrie who hits a thunderous Blue Thunder Bomb on Rayne. Dashwood cuts off Rosemary mid-spear with a running dropkick. Rosemary and Valkyrie hit double spears on The Influence for a pair of two counts. The Influence connect with The Collab on Rosemary but can’t make the follow-up pin attempt. Rosemary is back from the dead as plants Rayne on the mat to win!

Your Winners and NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary!

Monsters Ball Match: Moose vs Sami Callihan

After being trapped in isolation for 24 hours, Moose and Sami Callihan are unleashed in a match with no disqualifications, no count outs and no shortage of weapons – this is Monster’s Ball! Callihan attacks Moose from behind during his entrance to jumpstart the match. Callihan pummels him with a series of steel tray shots to the head. Callihan is busted open following a shot from a steel trash can lid. Moose hits a Uranage on the hardest part of the ring, then another one through a table. Callihan and Moose take turns hurling chairs at each other’s skulls. Moose attempts a spear but Callihan traps him in a trash can. Callihan pushes Moose off the top rope, sending him crashing into a table at ringside. Callihan introduces thumbtacks into the match but Moose makes him pay with a powerbomb into the tacks. Callihan hits a Death Valley Driver through a door wrapped in barbed wire. Callihan connects with the Cactus Driver 97 for a very close near fall. Callihan powerbombs Moose into a vertical trash can, followed by another Cactus Driver 97 but it’s still not enough to keep Moose down. Callihan assaults him with a barbed wire baseball bat, followed by a third Cactus Driver 97 into the thumbtacks to win!

Your Winner, Sami Callihan!

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: the Briscoes(c) vs the Good Brothers

Two of the greatest tag teams in all of professional wrestling settle the score with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line! The action is fast and furious as a wild brawl breaks out around ringside. Gallows distracts the referee, allowing Anderson to drive Jay head-first into a steel chair. Jay superkicks Gallows, then makes the tag to Mark. Moments later, The Good Brothers attempt Magic Killer on Mark but Jay breaks it up. Mark and Anderson exchange strikes in the middle of the ring with Anderson gaining the upper-hand following an uppercut. The Briscoes connect with a double team powerbomb on Anderson. Anderson fights off a Doomsday Device. Gallows then tosses Mark off the top rope into a Gun Stun from Anderson. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Jay to win the match and become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions!

Your Winners and NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, the Good Brothers!

After the Match: Another Blast from the Past..., Honoring the Past, More

James Storm and Chris Harris, otherwise known as America’s Most Wanted, make their shocking return. They share a beer with The Good Brothers and The Briscoes as they cheers to 20 years of IMPACT Wrestling. Also: tonight’s event is dedicated to the memory of Bob Ryder. Also of note: tonight, IMPACT honors the voices of TNA Wrestling, Mike Tenay and Don West. Christy Hemme is the special guest ring announcer for the upcoming match. IMPACT Executive Vice President and former Team Canada member Coach D’Amore joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. Former TNA Wrestling president Dixie Carter returns to introduce the final member of the IMPACT Originals – Eddie Edwards’ former tag team partner, Davey Richards!

Ten-Man Tag Match: Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) w/ Maria Kanellis vs IMPACT Originals (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis & Dave Richards)

The IMPACT Originals vow to defend the legacy of IMPACT Wrestling against the threat of Honor No More! The bell rings and the fight is on. Vincent hits Shelley with a Saito suplex, followed by a Flatliner for two. Vincent continues the assault with a side Russian leg sweep to Sabin. Taven hits Just the Tip on Shelley but Kazarian breaks the pin. PCO crashes and burns as Shelley avoids the De-Animator on the apron. Shelley fights out of the corner with a double Sliced Bread to Edwards and Vincent, allowing him to create some much-needed separation. Shelley makes the tag to Kazarian who hits Vincent with a slingshot cutter. It’s total nonstop action as both teams exchange offense at a blistering pace. Sabin dives through the ropes, colliding with Bennett on the outside. Taven is next to fly as he soars over the top into everyone on the floor. Back in the ring, Richards and Edwards square off. Richards locks in a double leglock on both Edwards and Taven. Vincent hits Red Rum on Aldis but Sabin makes the save just in time. Traci Brooks jumps the guardrail and neutralizes Maria at ringside. Kenny King gets involved but D’Lo Brown hits the ring and takes him out with a Sky High. Sabin connects with the Cradle Shock on PCO as Referee Earl Hebner makes the three count, awarding the victory to the IMPACT Originals!

Your Winners, the IMPACT Originals!