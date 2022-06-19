Jordynne Grace Becomes New IMPACT Knockouts Champion at Slammiversary

Jordynne Grace captured her second IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Grace defeated former champion Tasha Steelz, as well as Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and Deonna Purrazzo in a Queen of the Mountain Match to win the championship.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Knockouts World Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz(c) w/ Savannah Evans vs Deonna Purrazzo vs Chelsea Green vs Jordynne Grace vs Mia Yim

Mickie James is the Special Guest Enforcer for the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match where, after becoming eligible via pinfall or submission, you win the match by climbing a ladder and hanging the Knockouts World Title high above the ring! Whoever is pinned or submitted during the duration of the match must enter the penalty box for two minutes. Green hits a top rope crossbody into everyone on the floor, then pins Steelz to become eligible. Steelz refuses to enter the penalty box but James tosses both her and Evans inside as the two-minute countdown begins. Steels is released from the box as she hits Yim with a springboard bulldog. Evans tries to get involved but James tosses her from ringside. Yim connects with a bridged German suplex on Green, then pins her to become eligible. Yim climbs the ladder with the Knockouts World Title in hand but Steelz takes her out with a cutter. Purrazzo locks in the Fujiwara Armbar on Steelz, forcing her to submit in order to become eligible. Yim soars off the top of the penalty box, dropkicking Green into a steel ladder. Yim hits Grace with a Package Piledriver on the floor to score a pinfall and send her to the penalty box. Green attempts to hang the title but James pulls her off the ladder as payback for attacking her earlier. Green and Purrazzo are perched on the ladder but Yim tips it over, sending them both crashing through two tables on the floor. Steelz and Grace score a double pinfall on Yim, making them both eligible. Grace pins Steelz following a Grace Driver to send her to the penalty box. Grace hangs the Knockouts World Title to win the match and become the new Knockouts World Champion!

Your Winner and NEW Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace!