WWE Digitally Removes Pro-Sasha Banks Sign From SmackDown Photo Gallery

During last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a fan could be seen at ringside holding up a sign that read 'Sasha Krew 4 Life'.

However, this image gallery posted on WWE.com has the sign edited out.

WWE has done this many times with old photographs for their website, often editing out obscentities (such as the EC F'N W shirt) and other copyright issues.

There is currently a rumor that Sasha Banks has been released from WWE, but there has not yet been confirmation.