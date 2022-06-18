WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Digitally Removes Pro-Sasha Banks Sign From SmackDown Photo Gallery

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 18, 2022

During last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a fan could be seen at ringside holding up a sign that read 'Sasha Krew 4 Life'.

However, this image gallery posted on WWE.com has the sign edited out.

WWE has done this many times with old photographs for their website, often editing out obscentities (such as the EC F'N W shirt) and other copyright issues.

There is currently a rumor that Sasha Banks has been released from WWE, but there has not yet been confirmation.

Update On Sasha Banks Potentially Being Released By WWE

On Wednesday Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, although Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was unable to con [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2022 02:04PM

