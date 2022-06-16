Update On Sasha Banks Potentially Being Released By WWE

On Wednesday Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, although Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was unable to confirm it with his sources, but noted that doesn't mean it is not the case.

In a further update, supporting Giri’s report. During today’s Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer said:

“I cannot confirm she’s been released. But, I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done.”

Neither WWE nor Sasha Banks have confirmed the reports.

Sasha Banks and Naomi, then WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, walked out of a Monday Night RAW taping on May 16, refusing to perform in the main event due to creative differences. Both were suspended without pay from the company.

