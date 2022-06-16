WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sasha Banks Reportedly Released By WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

A report from Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri has revealed Sasha Banks has been released by WWE. Giri only reports news of this nature with good source backing so for now, we will assume this to be legit, although not confirmed elsewhere as yet.

Banks and Naomi walked out of a WWE several weeks during a RAW broadcast due to creative differences. Banks' contract was reportedly expiring soon, as is Naomi’s although there is no word on if she has also been released.

Banks has been one of the most prominent women on the WWE roster since signing with the company in 2012 and joining the main roster in 2015.

Naturally, the speculation now moves toward her signing with All Elite Wrestling, and if she does it would be a huge boost for their women's division.

Source: Wrestling Inc.
