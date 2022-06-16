Sasha Banks Reportedly Released By WWE

A report from Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri has revealed Sasha Banks has been released by WWE. Giri only reports news of this nature with good source backing so for now, we will assume this to be legit, although not confirmed elsewhere as yet.

Banks and Naomi walked out of a WWE several weeks during a RAW broadcast due to creative differences. Banks' contract was reportedly expiring soon, as is Naomi’s although there is no word on if she has also been released.

Banks has been one of the most prominent women on the WWE roster since signing with the company in 2012 and joining the main roster in 2015.

Naturally, the speculation now moves toward her signing with All Elite Wrestling, and if she does it would be a huge boost for their women's division.