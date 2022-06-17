Nick Aldis Files For A Bunch Of Trademarks, New Projects?

Mark For: EMPOWER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions, performances, and sports entertainment by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Mark For: EMPOWER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Headbands; Hoodies; Sweatbands; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Athletic shirts; Athletic shorts; Athletic pants; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing; Baseball caps; Sleeved jackets.

Mark For: EMPOWER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of novelty face masks; costume masks; toy action figures; toy belts; puzzles; playing cards; toy wrestling rings.

Mark For: STRICTLY BUSINESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions, performances, and sport entertainment by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Mark For: FIGUREMANIA trademark registration is intended to cover the category of toy action figures.