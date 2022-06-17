WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Aldis Files For A Bunch Of Trademarks, New Projects?

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 17, 2022

Nick Aldis, via Aldis Enterprises LLC, has filed some trademarks with the USPTO.

Mark For: EMPOWER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions, performances, and sports entertainment by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Mark For: EMPOWER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Headbands; Hoodies; Sweatbands; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Athletic shirts; Athletic shorts; Athletic pants; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing; Baseball caps; Sleeved jackets.

Mark For: EMPOWER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of novelty face masks; costume masks; toy action figures; toy belts; puzzles; playing cards; toy wrestling rings.

Mark For: STRICTLY BUSINESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions, performances, and sport entertainment by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Mark For: FIGUREMANIA trademark registration is intended to cover the category of toy action figures.

NWA's Nick Aldis to Join IMPACT Originals vs. Honor No More at Slammiversary

It has been confirmed that former National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will be appearing at this Sunday's IMPAC [...]

— Caylon Knox Jun 17, 2022 07:48AM

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #nick aldis

