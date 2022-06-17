NWA's Nick Aldis to Join IMPACT Originals vs. Honor No More at Slammiversary

It has been confirmed that former National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will be appearing at this Sunday's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, as he will join the IMPACT Originals in their match against the renegade Ring of Honor Wrestling faction known as Honor No More.

As readers may recall, Aldis is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a former TNA World Tag Team Champion as well, having competed under the name of Brutus Magnus (later shortened to simply Magnus) in TNA from 2008 to 2017.

The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com:

It was revealed on the final IMPACT! before Slammiversary that NWA’s Nick Aldis will be joining Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley and a mystery partner on team IMPACT Originals as they fight back against Honor No More in a five-on-five clash. Aldis is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and multi-time World Tag Team Champion as part of the British Invasion. Will the IMPACT Originals be able to stop Honor No More from changing the course of IMPACT history? Celebrate 20 years of IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary LIVE THIS SUNDAY on pay-per-view! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.