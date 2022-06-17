Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose To Open Their Own Donut Store

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are set to open their own donut store in Los Angeles, California.
Speaking on the opportunity with Forbes, Sonya Deville gave a little insight on the upcoming business of DaMandyz Donuts.
“We saw that it piqued people’s interest and people were interested in watching us eat donuts and talk about them, and so we started a YouTube series a few years back where we traveled the globe for WWE, and whatever city we were in, we would just try the local donut shop, and then we would rate them…Eventually, we were like, ‘Wait, we’ve tasted like every donut in America. Why don’t we create our own donut line and make it super true to what we like in a donut?’ Because we became like aficionados of donuts at this point."
