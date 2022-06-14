WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sonya Deville Gives Her Thoughts On Florida’s Controversial "Don’t Say Gay" Bill

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 14, 2022

During a recent with Forbes ahead of walking in the LA Pride Parade this Sunday, Sonya Deville was asked about Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, saying:

“I’ll just say we’re all equal and who you are and how you identify is who you are and how you identify. And that’s what I’ll respect and understand" Deville added she doesn’t like to get political, "just for [her] own sanity in mind. I obviously believe in equality. I accept everyone as they are, who they are, how they identify. And I think that everyone should be welcome in a conversation about who we are should never be frowned upon."

Deville came out as gay in 2015 during her audition interview for WWE Tough Enough and since then has gone on to become one of WWE's most prominent supporters of gay rights.

Tags: #wwe #sonya deville

