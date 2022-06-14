Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Would Have Sent DX To Invade WCW For Real, "Just Beat Up Everybody"

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. got an opportunity to speak about the wrestling promotion he plans to launch:

“Let me say this. If I have to be in it to get it sold on TV when it’s ready to go, then I’ll be in it.” “It would be in a minor way, but I would find a way to make that work. But in no way shape or form will I be inside a ring in between the start and finish bell. No way dude. No way. That’s not what I want to do with my brand. That’s not really who I am at this age. Maybe in my 20s.”

On how he would have booked the DX/WCW invasion segments: