Sheamus Discusses The Possibility Of Doing More Acting In Hollywood

During an interview with The Five Count Radio Show, WWE Superstar Sheamus discussed receiving offers from Hollywood and if he would like to do more acting at some point. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

“I went to Irish week in LA a couple of weeks ago, it was a lot of fun. Hung out with Chris O’Dowd and a few people in Hollywood. A lot of the scripts are passed around and thrown my direction. Some great scripts, actually. I’m looking at that. I’d still like to do both. I’d love to be able to, to keep it fresh, it’d be great to do acting a couple of months and then back in the ring a couple of months. I like the longevity as well. I love being in front of the camera, whether it’s promos backstage, in the ring wrestling, or doing movies or TV. It’s a fun job. As long as I can make everything fun in life, that’s the most important thing. If work is fun, it’s not really work at all. I’d definitely like to do more, that goes without saying.”