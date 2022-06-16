WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Talent Reaction To Vince McMahon Investigation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

As reported on Wednesday the board of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is reportedly investigating an alleged secret $3 million settlement agreement by Vince McMahon to a departing employee, according to The Wall Street Journal. McMahon allegedly had an affair with this individual and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations was also allegedly involved.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the reaction from WWE talent concerning the situation, saying they’re all in the same boat as the rest of us and naturally asking questions:

“The talent didn’t know. Talent didn’t know anything at all. This all hit them the same time it hit us. And they don’t really know what to make of it, they’re all asking questions obviously. The same questions that we’re all asking.”

Read more on this story:

WWE Issued Internal Statement To Employees Today Regarding Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Investigation

Fightful Select reports that WWE made their staff aware of the Wall Street Journal article today, and issued an internal e-mail following th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 15, 2022 09:23PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #john laurinaitis

