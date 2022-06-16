WWE Talent Reaction To Vince McMahon Investigation

As reported on Wednesday the board of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is reportedly investigating an alleged secret $3 million settlement agreement by Vince McMahon to a departing employee, according to The Wall Street Journal. McMahon allegedly had an affair with this individual and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations was also allegedly involved.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the reaction from WWE talent concerning the situation, saying they’re all in the same boat as the rest of us and naturally asking questions:

“The talent didn’t know. Talent didn’t know anything at all. This all hit them the same time it hit us. And they don’t really know what to make of it, they’re all asking questions obviously. The same questions that we’re all asking.”

