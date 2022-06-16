WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

St. Louis Cardinals To Host WWE Night In August

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

St. Louis Cardinals To Host WWE Night In August

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to host a specially-themed WWE Night in August. The full announcement can be seen below:

Tuesday, August 16 vs. Colorado Rockies, 6:45 p.m.

ARE YOU READY TO RUMBLE? Don’t miss WWE Night at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, August 16th. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home a David Eckstein wrestling bobblehead.

NEWLY RELEASED! Purchase a special VIP Ticket for WWE Night. With the purchase of a VIP Theme Ticket, fans will receive a meet & greet autograph opportunity with David Eckstein. Fans will also take home the WWE David Eckstein bobblehead. The VIP event will take place at 4:45pm SHARP.

Read more WWE news:

Update On Sasha Banks Potentially Being Released By WWE

On Wednesday Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, although Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was unable to con [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2022 02:04PM


Tags: #wwe #st louis cardinals

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76969/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π