Vince McMahon Is Going To Trial Next Month Over Oliver Luck’s XFL Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

Vince McMahon Is Going To Trial Next Month Over Oliver Luck’s XFL Lawsuit

Alpha Entertainment's Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck's lawsuits against one another are set to go to trial after today's settlement ended in no deal.

The story goes back to April 2020 when Luck sued McMahonafter the XFL shut down, claiming the WWE Chairman and former XFL owner wrongfully terminated his contract. McMahon and Alpha Entertainment argued Luck violated his contract and was insubordinate, which gave McMahon the right to release him from his contract and absolve their obligation to pay out his contract.

A trial date will be set for next month.

