Jake Roberts Shares Frustrations Over Lance Archer's AEW Booking

Jake Roberts has shared his frustration with Lance Archer’s current position AEW during the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, check out an excerpt from the show below:
“It is so frustrating for me to see Lance in the spot that he is in. He’s such a phenomenal athlete, he’s in such great shape, he’s got an unbelievable look. The only thing Lance doesn’t do really well is talk and that’s why they brought me.“
Archer last won a match 5 months ago Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite.
What AEW star would you like Lance Archer to feud with?
⚡ Backstage Update On Jake Atlas’ AEW Status
AEW star Jake Atlas was recently arrested and charged with domestic battery. Atlas, a former WWE NXT star debuted with All Elite Wrestling i [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 14, 2022 04:12PM
