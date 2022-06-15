WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Roberts Shares Frustrations Over Lance Archer's AEW Booking

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

Jake Roberts Shares Frustrations Over Lance Archer's AEW Booking

Jake Roberts has shared his frustration with Lance Archer’s current position AEW during the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, check out an excerpt from the show below:

“It is so frustrating for me to see Lance in the spot that he is in. He’s such a phenomenal athlete, he’s in such great shape, he’s got an unbelievable look. The only thing Lance doesn’t do really well is talk and that’s why they brought me.“

Archer last won a match 5 months ago Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite.

What AEW star would you like Lance Archer to feud with?

