Backstage Update On Jake Atlas’ AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 14, 2022

AEW star Jake Atlas was recently arrested and charged with domestic battery. Atlas, a former WWE NXT star debuted with All Elite Wrestling in January 2022, but was taken out with a torn ACL in his debut match. His status with AEW had remain unclear until now.

In an update, FightFul Select is reporting that Atlas was on a per-appearance deal with AEW and that the deal was paused after his injury. During that time the deal lapsed and he is no longer under any kind of agreement with AEW.

Prior to his AEW debut Atlas had announced he was taking time away from pro wrestling to focus on his mental health. He has yet to comment on his recent arrest.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #jake atlas

