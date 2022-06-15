WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Will Still Compete In AAA TripleMania XXX Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

Matt Hardy Will Still Compete In AAA TripleMania XXX Main Event

TripleMania XXX is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 in Tijuana, Mexico and the original scheduled main event was to feature The Hardys vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico. The match however has been changed following Jeff Hardy's recent DUI arrest. Mas Lucha is reporting AAA General Director Dorian Roldán announced that Matt Hardy will still compete at Saturday’s big event.

An announcement regarding the TripleMania XXX main event is to follow, Mas Lucha reports “Dorian Roldán confirms that @MATTHARDYBRAND will be at Triplemanía XXX Cap on Saturday in Tijuana and that tonight there will be more news about it.” (translated by Google).

Tags: #aew #aaa #triplemania xxix #the hardy boyz #matt hardy #jeff hardy

