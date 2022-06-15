WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Responds To Accusations Of Drinking Prior To Jeff Hardy's DUI Arrest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

Matt Hardy has responded to accusations on social media that he was drinking with his brother Jeff Hardy prior to Jeff's DUI arrest on June 13. The accusation stems from the fact the brothers were making appearances on that night and some fans are pointing fingers.

Matt tweeted the following with the "but not you" in response to former WWE trainer Bill DeMott:

Understand your passion on this & agree that DD is unacceptable. I expect speculation from fans, but not you. I haven’t touched a drug in over a decade, haven’t drank since I’ve been a Dad. Saw Jeff last on Sun night & flew early Mon w/@RebyHardy. I can’t be with Jeff every min.

For those unaware, DeMott's 20-year-old daughter, Keri Anne, was killed by a repeat drunk driver back in 2015. DeMott has been campaigning of late to get Tammy "Sunny" Sytch removed from the WWE Hall of Fame due to her multiple DUI arrests.

