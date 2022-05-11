Sunny Fires Back At Bill Demott For Requesting Her WWE Hall Of Fame Removal

We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Hall Of Fame following her recent DUI arrest after she was involved in a car accident which resulted in a fatality.

Sunny responded to DeMott on social media alleging that he sexually harassed female talent, and also degraded males.

“I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame! Ohhh that’s rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet??”

DeMott was subject to an internal WWE investigation regarding allegations of misconduct a few years ago, with WWE concluding they found no wrongdoing. On March 6, 2015, DeMott publicly denied the allegations but also announced his resignation from WWE "to avoid any embarrassment or damage" to the company.