WWE Postpones August Tour Of Australia and New Zealand

WWE has posted a planned tour of Australia and New Zealand which was due to take place in August 2022. The postponement was announced by the company and the promoter TEG Dainty. Both WWE and TEG Dainty are working to announce new dates. Check out the official announcement below:
WWE / IMPORTANT TOUR UPDATE
WWE and TEG Dainty has announced that WWE August tour of Auckland, New Zealand & Sydney & Melbourne Australia is being rescheduled.
WWE and TEG Dainty are working hard to secure new tour dates and will be back in touch with further details soon. Current tickets will remain valid for the new show dates.
