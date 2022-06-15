WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

William Regal Recalls Vince McMahon's Odd Request When WWE Switched To HDTV

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 15, 2022

William Regal Recalls Vince McMahon's Odd Request When WWE Switched To HDTV

During the latest episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal spoke about when WWE made the switch from standard definition to high definition television.

“Mr. McMahon pulled me to the side and he said ‘Darren (Regal’s real first name), can I talk to you? I want you to be the one, the first one who changes everything as far as facial wise. This HD TV picks up everything in a completely different world than we’re used to. You’re always the one known for pulling faces and big expressions. I want you to take it the other way which is you do it as little as possible and the little nostril flares and glances.’”

“He might have asked a couple of people but he asked me, early on in that day of the first taping, ‘I want you to do that. Tonight go the exact opposite of what you have ever done before.’”

William Regal Talks Filming "Scars" Promo

AEW recently put out a promo with William Regal speaking about the core principals of the Blackpool Combat Club, aligned with workout footag [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 07, 2022 01:01PM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #william regal #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76920/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π