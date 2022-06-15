Gail Kim Hints At "Big Plans" For Future Of IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT wrestling veteran Gail Kim has indicated that IMPACT has some "big plans" to come as the company celebrates its 20th year in business. During the Battleground podcast, Kim discussed the promotions 20 years in business:

“It’s been 20 years and I think I’ve been part of this company 15 years now out of that 20. I’ve seen every up and down, and more than anything, we’ve had different management. But we’ve always stayed together,” Kim said.

“We’ve always tried to put out the best wrestling show period. The talent has always been almost like a family. We really sometimes are the underdog. We just want to show what we can do, and IMPACT Wrestling has always given us that platform.”