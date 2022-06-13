Promotional Material For Unauthorized Vince McMahon Biography

A book about Vince McMahon is due for release in 2023, just before Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles. The book will be called Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America written by Abraham Riesman, who previously wrote a biography about Stan Lee.

Check out the Promotional material for the book below:

The first definitive biography of Vince McMahon, WWE chairman and CEO, charts his rise from a trailer park to one of the most powerful and profitable empires in sports and entertainment—featuring in-depth research and exclusive interviews with those who witnessed, aided, and suffered from his ascent.

We all know who Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena are but how did they and so many other wrestlers become household names? The answer is simple: Vince McMahon.

A figure as iconic and perhaps even more divisive than any wrestler, McMahon’s rise to power is a fascinating and cutthroat tale of shrewd business deals, backstabbing, and merciless usurpation. Now, the full story is finally revealed in this extensive biography that explores everything from his beginnings as a poor, dyslexic boy with an absent father and sexually abusive mother to his consolidation of regional wrestling fiefdoms into one national and unbeatable entity.

In-depth and absolutely gripping, the highs and lows of his supremacy are also explored, including the wrestlers who suffered physically and emotionally at the hands of a man who continues to stop at nothing to control his empire.

Compelling and extensive, The Ringmaster is perfect for fans of Under the Black Hat, A Chosen Destiny, and Ring of Hell.

