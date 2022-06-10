WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Is Reportedly Working On A Memoir

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is currently in the process of working on a new memoir about his life and the rise of WWE.

McMahon has been shopping a memoir to different publishers this week, according to Page Six and the book is described as "essentially his memoir about building WWE,’ comparing it to Phil Knight’s ‘Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike."

The source added, "There have been other bios on him and WWE in the past, but this is very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life."

