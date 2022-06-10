Vince McMahon Is Reportedly Working On A Memoir

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is currently in the process of working on a new memoir about his life and the rise of WWE.

McMahon has been shopping a memoir to different publishers this week, according to Page Six and the book is described as "essentially his memoir about building WWE,’ comparing it to Phil Knight’s ‘Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike."

The source added, "There have been other bios on him and WWE in the past, but this is very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life."

